VANCOUVER -- People who visited the Scandinave Spa in Whistler nearly two weeks ago are being alerted about a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health contacted the popular relaxation spot on Tuesday to report that a patron who went to the spa on Aug. 8 has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Scandinave Spa told CTV News the notification "was shared with guests immediately." Only visitors who went to the spa on Aug. 8 were alerted.

"Guests who visited that day only have the potential to have been exposed to COVID-19 and at this time the spa is not aware of any subsequent infections related to the patron," sales and marketing manager Michelle Leroux said in an email.

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector has since performed a full COVID-19 assessment of the property and deemed their safety protocols "fully compliant," she added.

"Scandinave Spa Whistler’s safety protocols are thoughtfully designed and consistently implemented and the 'above and beyond' approach to keeping guests and employees safe was commended by VCH," Leroux said.

The incident has not shown up on the Vancouver Coastal Health website listing public exposures. Typically, health authorities only publicize COVID-19 incidents when their teams can't contact every person who was potentially exposed to inform them about what happened.

For the full list of current public exposures in the VCH region, visit the health authority's website.