Saanich police seek masked man after convenience store robbery

Police in Saanich are searching for a suspect after a 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed Friday evening.

Investigators say an unknown man walked into the store on Shelbourne Street at Feltham Road at 6:16 p.m. and handed a note to one of the two employees working at the time.

The suspect did not produce any weapons, but made off with an unspecified amount of cash, according to a statement from the Saanich Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing approximately 5'8" tall, with a slim build.

He was wearing a facemask, a black hat, a black hooded sweater, a black puffy vest with a small white logo between the shoulders, beige/green pants, and black and white Vans skateboard shoes.

Saanich police patrol officers and forensic investigators gathered evidence from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saanich police.