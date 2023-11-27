VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Saanich police seek masked man after convenience store robbery

    The suspect is described as a white man, standing approximately 5'8" tall, with a slim build. (Saanich police) The suspect is described as a white man, standing approximately 5'8" tall, with a slim build. (Saanich police)

    Police in Saanich are searching for a suspect after a 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed Friday evening.

    Investigators say an unknown man walked into the store on Shelbourne Street at Feltham Road at 6:16 p.m. and handed a note to one of the two employees working at the time.

    The suspect did not produce any weapons, but made off with an unspecified amount of cash, according to a statement from the Saanich Police Department.

    The suspect is described as a white man, standing approximately 5'8" tall, with a slim build.

    He was wearing a facemask, a black hat, a black hooded sweater, a black puffy vest with a small white logo between the shoulders, beige/green pants, and black and white Vans skateboard shoes.

    Saanich police patrol officers and forensic investigators gathered evidence from the scene, police said.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saanich police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News