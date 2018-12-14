

It seems Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds rarely misses an opportunity to give his hometown a shout-out.

This week, it was Vancouver's football team that received some love from the "Deadpool" star.

"I watched the CFL growing up and the BC Lions were my team," the Vancouver native told Michael Strahan during the NFL half-time show Thursday.

The Lions caught wind of his remark and responded on Twitter by saying, "By the way (Ryan Reynolds), we liked you growing up too."

And this isn't the first Reynolds has publicly acknowledged his roots.

In a trailer released earlier this week for the PG-13 film "Once upon a Deadpool," Reynolds, dressed as the Marvel comic character, also defended Canadian rock group Nickelback.

"I've had it with all this Nickelback hating," he says in a clip called "Respect the Back," before proceeding to sing a snippet of the band's song "How you remind me."

The band, which formed in Alberta but recorded its breakthrough album in Burnaby, B.C., responded Monday in a tweet that inserted Reynold's and the movie's Twitter handles into the lyrics of the same song.

In a tweet from 2017, he thanked Vancouver police and residents for putting up with road closures and traffic delays caused by filming of the "Deadpool" sequel.

During that shoot, Reynolds also made headlines when he took a terminally ill boy from England on a virtual tour of the "Deadpool 2" set.

More recently, he tweeted is support for efforts to save Vancouver's iconic Rio Theatre from being sold for redevelopment.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old actor announced he will be narrating an IMAX film about the Great Bear Rainforest produced by Pacific Wild, a non-profit that works to protect wildlife habitats in Canada.

By the way @VancityReynolds, we liked you growing up too pic.twitter.com/WGydUJVTgK — BC LIONS (@BCLions) December 14, 2018