Action-packed scenes play out in a familiar setting in the latest F-bomb-laced trailer for "Deadpool 2."

Released online early Thursday morning, the trailer features a wise-cracking Ryan Reynolds battling ninjas, the yakuza, and Cable–a well-armed villain played by Josh Brolin–on the streets of downtown Vancouver played by Josh Brolin.

By Thursday afternoon, the video already had more than 6 million views on YouTube.

The 2.5-minute preview introduces "X-Force," a "super duper f***ing group" gathered to help defeat the time-travelling bad guy.

Coming to theatres May 18, the second film in the Marvel Comics series falls somewhere "between 'The Godfather 2' and 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights,'" the Vancouver-born actor joked.

20th Century Fox says the film follows Wade Wilson as he struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming a top bartender despite the loss of his sense of taste. As his superhero alter ego, Deadpool battles enemies as he travels around the world "searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor."

The film was shot in Reynolds' hometown, and downtown streets and landmarks are recognizable throughout the trailer.

Filming saw the closure of several downtown streets including Hastings, Burrard, Hornby, Bute, Pender and Dunsmuir over the summer, prompting message of gratitude to the city for putting up with delays.

"Thank you VPD and the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown," Reynolds joked back in August, posting a photo of himself posing with members of Vancouver traffic enforcement officers.

Crews also took over parts of Vancouver Island over the summer including Hatley Castle and Royal Roads University.

Work was put on hold for a couple of days following the death of a stunt driver. Motorcycle racer Joi "SJ" Harris died while filming a stunt sequence in what was reportedly her first job in the movie business.

Harris, from Brooklyn, N.Y., was 40 when she drove off set and crashed through a pane of glass across at Shaw Tower.

Filming resumed 48 hours after her death, but the mood was sombre and staff took a moment to huddle together and honour her memory.

Warning: This trailer includes language some viewers may find offensive.

