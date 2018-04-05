

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds traded in his red superhero suit worn in the movie “Deadpool” for a pink one to help raise money for a Canadian cancer charity.

The Hollywood A-lister is seen wearing the brightly coloured outfit in a Twitter video promoting charity.

In the video, Reynolds explains that the suit can be used a number of ways including as a regular wardrobe staple or as a deterrent to scare away birds, children and the elderly.

"Pink is tied, like a beautiful ribbon, to a cause very close to me: cancer," he said in the clip, "so Omaze and I are joining together to scare up some serious cash for F**k Cancer…I'm going to donate the very suit off my back, while giving you the chance to own some movie marketing memorabilia."

As of Thrusday afternoon, the video had garnered more than 1 million views.

Fans of the superhero series can enter to win the costume by donating a minimum of $10 to the charity Omaze through their website. Entries will be accepted until May 18, the release date for the highly anticipated “Deadpool 2” movie.