Actor Ryan Reynolds donates pink 'Deadpool' suit to cancer fundraiser
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 6:20PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 5, 2018 8:13PM PDT
Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds traded in his red superhero suit worn in the movie “Deadpool” for a pink one to help raise money for a Canadian cancer charity.
The Hollywood A-lister is seen wearing the brightly coloured outfit in a Twitter video promoting charity.
In the video, Reynolds explains that the suit can be used a number of ways including as a regular wardrobe staple or as a deterrent to scare away birds, children and the elderly.
"Pink is tied, like a beautiful ribbon, to a cause very close to me: cancer," he said in the clip, "so Omaze and I are joining together to scare up some serious cash for F**k Cancer…I'm going to donate the very suit off my back, while giving you the chance to own some movie marketing memorabilia."
As of Thrusday afternoon, the video had garnered more than 1 million views.
Fans of the superhero series can enter to win the costume by donating a minimum of $10 to the charity Omaze through their website. Entries will be accepted until May 18, the release date for the highly anticipated “Deadpool 2” movie.
Suit for sale. Worn once. Made lovingly with over 10,000 individually selected pink gummi bears. https://t.co/CXZLqRsyu9 pic.twitter.com/ZbdtIERPmQ— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018