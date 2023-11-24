Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help end refinery strike
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.
The company says it has applied to the British Columbia Labour Relations Board for mediation to help it reach a new collective agreement with the 138 workers who have been off the job since Sept. 28.
The company says the union, the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8, has accepted mediation.
The Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is one of only three large sugar refineries in the country that processes imported cane sugar.
The strike at the Vancouver facility has led to supply disruptions on grocery store shelves across Western Canada and caused difficulties for bakers and other small businesses that rely on sugar.
Rogers Sugar has apologized for the supply shortages and says it is using other facilities to help supply its Western Canadian customers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Some Home Decorators Collection artificial Christmas trees recalled over fire risk
Home Depot is recalling some of its pre-lit artificial Christmas trees because they could pose a fire hazard.
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.
Trudeau accuses Tories of turning their backs on Ukraine's needs, announces more aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Conservatives on Friday for voting against a bill to implement a free-trade agreement with Ukraine, accusing them of turning their backs on the embattled country's needs for partisan reasons.
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
‘They're looked after as humanely as possible’: Invasive species expert on eradicating wild boar-pigs
As a cross-breed of wild boars and domestic pigs continue to populate across Canada, scientists warn that the invasive species might become a larger problem.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria supportive housing provider says concerning levels of fentanyl found in air-quality tests
A Greater Victoria housing provider is introducing new safety measures at one of its supportive housing sites after air-quality testing found fentanyl concentrations inside.
-
Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help end refinery strike
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
Calgary
-
3 career college branches in southern Alberta shut down, students now search for answers
Students enrolled at three southern Alberta Academy of Learning branches are no longer able to take classes and say they can’t get their money back.
-
Woman, 37, dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 3
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 3 in southwest Alberta on Thursday evening.
-
Veterans receive Quilts of Valour from Lethbridge group
Southern Alberta veterans received a unique honour Thursday: a home made quilt.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 1:30
LIVE at 1:30 Southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion update to come Friday
After a construction delay and major traffic jams, government officials have "good news" about the southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion.
-
Alberta expanding sheriffs program to add new positions in Calgary, Edmonton
Alberta is expanding its sheriffs program to add six new positions between the province’s two biggest centres.
-
Local businesses put out own advent calendars to count down the holidays
While Christmas is more than a month away, some Edmonton businesses are finding ways for people to enjoy the festivities leading up to the holiday through a childhood staple: advent calendars.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defends use of foreign workers at Stellantis battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the use of at least 900 foreign workers to build its new electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday.
-
Doug Ford will not remove MPP from caucus amid allegations of 'dangerous rhetoric' on social media
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he will not be removing one of his MPPs from caucus following calls from two Muslim groups who claim she used ‘dangerous rhetoric’ on her social media.
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Montreal
-
Twenty-two per cent of construction cones in downtown Montreal are 'useless': report
A new report by Montreal's chamber of commerce says about one in five of the ubiquitous orange construction cones in the city's downtown appears to serve no purpose.
-
Quebec woman, 61, killed hours after police called to her home, suspect arrested
A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after police visited the home.
-
Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work
The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening. Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government to hire more staff to speed up hospital discharge times
The Manitoba government is recruiting dozens of allied health-care workers to help speed up discharge times in hospital emergency departments.
-
'One of the scariest things': Blood donors save little girl's life; mom now donates blood
Performing on stage requires nerves of steel and a bit of bravery, and at just 11 years old, hip-hop dancer Samantha Carbert already has both in spades.
-
Manitoba RCMP officer assaulted following stolen vehicle arrest
A suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation assaulted a police officer while being taken into custody in The Pas, according to the Manitoba RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon Blades acquire Maple Leafs top prospect in blockbuster trade
The Saskatoon Blades have acquired Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Fraser Minten from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for Jordan Keller, two first-round drift picks and a fourth-round pick.
-
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
Regina
-
Sask. premier concerned over 'anti-Semitic chant' heard at legislature
Premier Scott Moe is concerned about an ‘anti-Semitic chant’ used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.
-
Riders' Trevor Harris wants 'alpha male' for new coach, says recovery going well
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris says he’s had conversations but will not get a say in who the team hires as its next head coach.
-
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
Atlantic
-
Disappearance of woman deemed suspicious: Cape Breton police
Police in Cape Breton are treating the recent disappearance of a woman as suspicious.
-
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
-
Cold snap brings back risk of snow squall
A passing cold front will drop low temperatures several degrees below late November averages in the Maritimes Friday night.
London
-
'The Bob' bows out, final day at east-end YMCA
It is the final day for the Bob Hayward YMCA — 60 years of service at the Hamilton Road location, known affectionately as ‘The Bob,’ will end at 8 p.m.
-
One person in custody after incident at Medway High School
Middlesex OPP have responded to an incident at Medway High School in Arva.
-
Environmental fund donates in honour of late Goderich mayor
The legacy of Goderich’s former mayor John Grace, will live on in the Maitland River watershed, thanks to his friends at the Goderich Lion’s Club.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck in North Bay
North Bay police are investigating after a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening died of their injuries.
-
Late removal of wolf/coyote traps costs northern Ont. man $2,850 in fines
A trapper from Nobel, Ont., has been fined after conservation officers discovered he had forgotten to remove wire snares set up to trap coyotes and wolves.
Kitchener
-
A look at co-op housing in Waterloo Region as feds boost funding
This week’s fiscal update from the federal government highlights the idea of using co-operative housing as a tool in the battle for housing affordability.
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Waterloo.
-
Subdued Black Friday in Waterloo Region
It’s Black Friday, meaning many stores are dropping their prices – both online and in-person.