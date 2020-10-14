VANCOUVER -- A road rage incident in Surrey sent two men to hospital Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News the altercation happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 104 Street and 100 Avenue.

During the fight, both men managed to stab each other, police said, adding that each man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene show a pair of vehicles - a white sedan and a grey SUV - behind police tape. The SUV's driver-side window appeared to have been smashed, and police had placed several evidence markers on the ground near the sedan.

Police say charges have not yet been recommended, but their investigation is ongoing.