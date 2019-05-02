

CTV News Vancouver





A collapsed roadway at a FortisBC worksite has forced crews to close part of a major traffic artery through Coquitlam, leaving drivers and the city's mayor frustrated.

The utility said workers noticed "ground movement" near Como Lake Avenue and Banting Street on Tuesday, and decided to block all westbound traffic as a precaution.

"This can happen during deeper excavations for projects such as this with underground utilities nearby. That’s why we have a rigorous safety monitoring program and operating policies in place to maintain safety for the public and our crews, and enable us to quickly respond to events such as this," a FortisBC spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

Despite the way some have characterized the collapse, FortisBC said it's "not a sinkhole" – though the distinction doesn't help ease the impacts on motorists.

Mayor Richard Stewart said the situation has created "enormous challenges for residents," in part because there are three schools along the closed corridor. He cautioned that the closures could extend into the weekend.

FortisBC work triggered another collapse at a major traffic artery in the city back in 2017 as part of another phase of the same project, according to the mayor.

"That phase also resulted in several toxic spills of drill slurry into local creeks, along with unexpected road closures. The City of Coquitlam had refused to permit this phase of the work, partly because of past experience," Stewart said on Facebook.

"This city street, owned by the taxpayers of Coquitlam, has been closed by a private company, as they've done before."

FortisBC is currently in the midst of a major infrastructure project, replacing 20 kilometres of natural gas line from Vancouver to Coquitlam. The 30-inch line was installed in the 1950s, and is reaching the end of its lifespan.

The utility said the line services more than 210,000 homes and businesses, including more than 30,000 in Coquitlam.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko