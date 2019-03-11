Work is underway to replace a section of aging gas line under Como Lake Avenue in Coquitlam, and drivers are being warned to expect disruptions.

FortisBC crews and equipment are digging up pavement near Como Lake Avenue at North Road, and a partial lane closure is in effect in the area.

On Wednesday, work will begin on another section of the avenue between Blue Mountain and Porter Streets.

Fortis says work is scheduled to continue in stages in the city till the end of the summer, and businesses along the route will remain open.

The project will replace a 20-inch line, that’s been in service since the 1950s, with a 30-inch line.

The line runs through Vancouver, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

Read more: FortisBC construction means weeks of delays on Lougheed Highway

Last year, a section of First Avenue in Vancouver was temporarily shut down as part of the project.

Fortis says the line provides natural gas to more than 210,000 homes and businesses, and more than 30,000 of those are in Coquitlam.