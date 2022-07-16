Richmond RCMP release sketch in hopes of identifying woman found dead at local marina
Police in Richmond have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a woman found dead in the city two months ago.
The woman's body was found on May 2 at a marina in the 6900 block of Graybar Road, according to a news release from Richmond RCMP.
The location is an industrial area in the east of the city, along the south arm of the Fraser River, close to Annacis Island.
Police say the woman's body was found aboard an older, 40-foot yacht that was in dry dock at the marina.
Since the discovery, investigators have been working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the woman, but have been unsuccessful, police say.
Mounties hope that releasing the composite sketch will lead someone to recognize the woman. They also released a photo of a purple or dark blue sweater with gold threading that they say she was wearing.
Police describe the deceased woman as white with brown eyes and shoulder-length curly dark hair. She was 5'5" tall and weighed about 90 pounds, and police believe she was in her 30s.
"We are hoping that by releasing this sketch, a family member, friend or acquaintance will be able to help us identify her," says Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl Ian Henderson, in the release.
"It is important that we find her next-of-kin, so they can be properly notified of her passing."
Police say the woman's death is not considered suspicious. They ask anyone who recognizes her to contact them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-11448.
Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
