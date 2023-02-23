Richmond RCMP looking to reunite 'unique' wooden cylinder with rightful owner

Mounties in Richmond are searching for the rightful owner of a wooden cylinder that was found near the Britannia Shipyards earlier this month.

In a news release, Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said a Good Samaritan discovered the “unique item” near the 5000-block of Westwater Drive on Feb. 8.

O'Malley described the item as a “decorative wooden cylinder with carvings on the surface of exterior.”

There were also items of sentimental value found inside the cylinder.

Anyone who believes the cylinder belongs to them is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote the associated file number 2023-4170.