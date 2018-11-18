

An RCMP officer has suffered significant injuries after being dragged by a suspect vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle and stopped a vehicle near No. 3 Road and Steveston Highway around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The officer approached the vehicle on foot and the driver sped away, dragging him and causing significant injuries, police said.

The officer was transported to Vancouver General Hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

“Our profession is a dangerous one,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “Each and every officer has this notion in the back of their minds when we begin our shift. That being said, protecting our community and keeping it safe is something we take pride in doing and will continue doing.”

Authorities are looking for a dark-coloured, late model Mercedes Benz sedan. The vehicle is believed to have tinted windows and a black interior.

There may be some damage to the driver’s side and possibly damage or a crack in the windshield.

A large police presence was seen in several areas of the city as officers tried to seal off escape routes.

Anyone with information about the incident or has seen the vehicle is asked to call 911.