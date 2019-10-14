A Richmond man is helping his pet cat recover after it was apparently shot in the face with a pellet gun.

Mittens, an indoor-outdoor cat, returned home Thursday after some exploring with his face caked in blood, owner Matt Buckingham said.

"The cat was laying on the bed with his back faced to us … sitting there all stoic," Buckingham said, suggesting the cat was in pain.

He rushed Mittens to a veterinary clinic in South Vancouver, where the animal doctors initially assumed the cat was bitten by a racoon. But after they took X-rays, the images showed pellets lodged in Mittens' nose and the base of his neck.

"I don't want to start accusing people because I don’t have any proof," Buckingham said. But he has heard of teenagers playing with airsoft and BB-style rifles in nearby Terra Nova Park, he said.

When Buckingham shared the experience on social media, other Richmond residents commented they'd also seen people playing with pellet guns in the neighbourhood. CTV News Vancouver asked these neighbours if they'd like to elaborate but has not yet received a response.

Now, Buckingham is trying to raise money through a GoFundMe page to pay for surgery to remove the pellets from Mittens' face. The initial emergency care cost nearly $1,000, and Buckingham said he doesn't have an additional $1,400 to pay for surgery right away.

For now he's taking care of Mittens at home. The cat has been able to drink, but is sensitive about eating because of damage to the roof of his mouth.

"They missed the vital organs, but (they were) very close to penetrating the brain," Buckingham said.

Lorie Chortyk, spokesperson for the BC SPCA, said that unfortunately the agency sees both cats and dogs get injured by pellet guns. A cat being cared for by the BC SPCA's Nanaimo branch was shot five times with a BB gun earlier this year.