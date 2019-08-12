

CTV News Vancouver





The BC SPCA is asking donors to help fund the recovery of a cat shot five times with a pellet gun.

According to the organization's Nanaimo branch, x-rays revealed that Mystic had BB pellets lodged in his abdomen, two near his spine and one near his ribs.

"He could not put weight on his left hind leg and the vet determined that Mystic had a comminuted fracture of the left proximal tibia and fibula," the SPCA said in a statement. "Basically, the bones in his upper left hind leg had been broken into several pieces. This sweet four-year-old black cat will need surgery to remove the pellets and repair his hind leg."

As of Monday, the medical bills associated with the cat's care had exceeded $1,600, and Mystic will need another four weeks of recovery before he's ready for adoptions.

"Mystic is a shy guy, who has been through a traumatic experience that has caused him a bit of anxiety," said Nanaimo and District branch manager Leon Davis. "With surgery and continued healing hopefully he will be relieved from his discomfort and be able to feel like a calm happy cat again."

An animal cruelty investigation was launched into Mystic's case.