Reward of up to $100,000 offered for information on B.C. fugitive

A hefty reward is being offered for information on a B.C. man who was ranked second on Canada's list of most-wanted fugitives.

Canada's Be On the Lookout program announced the list of 25 fugitives Tuesday, which includes two men from B.C.

Gene Karl Lahrkamp was put in the second spot and is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of former Abbotsford gangster Jimi Sandhu. Investigators say Sandhu was killed in Thailand on Feb. 5.

An investigation by Thai police determined Sandhu was targeted by two Canadian men who flew back home days after the shooting. One of the men was arrested in February.

Information leading to Lahrkamp's arrest could get the tipster up to $100,000, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said. They'll have up to one year following the arrest to claim their reward.

Police said Lahrkamp's last-known residence was in Trail, and they believe he's still in B.C. He's 36 years old, about 210 pounds and 6'4" tall. He "may be travelling with an unknown number of dogs," investigators said.

Another British Columbian, John Norman Mackenzie, was ranked in the 21st spot. Mackenzie is wanted for being unlawfully at large after escaping Mission Institution in 2018. He was serving a life sentence for numerous convictions, including second-degree murder and armed robbery.

MacKenzie was last seen in Mission at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2018, and was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans at the time.

"These two fugitives, and the rest on the top 25 list, are accused of serious crimes,” says Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, in a news release.

"By increasing awareness online, we and BOLO hope to attract extra attention. Crime Stoppers stands ready to take anonymous tips on any information that will help find them."

The public is urged not to approach either of the men as they could be armed and dangerous.

Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers or visiting solvecrime.ca.