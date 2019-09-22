

Anil Sharma, CTV News Vancouver





Sir Elton John, now a year into his 300-date Farwell Yellow Brick Road Tour, played the first of three shows in Vancouver on Saturday night.

IN PICTURES: View a photo gallery from Saturday night's show

Similar to Sir Paul McCartney’s recent visit to Vancouver, the 72-year-old took command of the stage and his grand piano (which moved on its own), playing all the hits that fans would expect on a farewell tour.

If this is indeed the last time that we will have an opportunity to hear these songs, John made sure that his setlist didn’t leave anything out. The stage and visuals were stunning, ranging from animated fantasies, to a montage of famous fight scenes during “Saturday Night’s Alright," to mini movies by visionary artists such as David LaChapelle.

As good as John's voice still is, it somehow finishes second to his astonishing piano skills. Anyone who has seen the fantasy biopic Rocket Man would attest to the artist's near-mythical talents on the keys; even though the movie deviated liberally from the truth. An extended jam session during “Levon” would silence anyone who would attempt to question the accuracy of those scenes.

The applause was deafening after each massive hit. He could have walked off after Rocket Man and nobody would have complained, and that was only song seven.

Interspersed between songs were sincere stories about his early days and the song writing process with his longtime collaborator and creative half Bernie Taupin. Equally sincere was the camaraderie he shared with his stage band; drummer Nigel Olsson has been with John since the first tour 50 years ago, and it is fitting that he is there for the end.

To continue with the theme of sincerity and tear-inducing moments, John touted his family’s need for him and his need for family as the primary reason for retiring from touring. He brought out his sons Zachary and Elijah – both proud owners of Canadian passports – to further punctuate that point.

His music will stand the test of time, but an even greater achievement may indeed be Elton John’s dedication to his AIDS foundation that has raised almost a half a billion dollars. The video accompanying “Believe” detailed the impact of his charity work.

If we are to take his word for it and this is indeed the last tour, fans in Vancouver will have 2 more opportunities on Sunday and Tuesday night to say farewell to one of music’s true, larger-than-life legends.