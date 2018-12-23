

CTV Vancouver





One of the most recognizable faces in policing in the Lower Mainland was the victim of a fatal head-on crash in Nanaimo this weekend.

Retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk was a prominent officer, working as a long-time spokesperson of the Abbotsford Police Department and then the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

He was the spokesperson during a time of active gang violence in the Lower Mainland and would make frequent television news appearances speaking about the gang war involving the Bacon Brothers, Red Scorpions and the United Nations gang.

He retired as a police officer but was stationed in the APD as a Commissionaire.

Abbotsford police told CTV News Kirk died in a crash in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.

A fatal crash in #Nanaimo has left at least one person dead. BC Coroners Service attended the scene of this head on collision between 2 pickup trucks. Awaiting more details from RCMP @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/VstpJu5OCA — Andrew Garland (@CTVNewsAndy) December 23, 2018

Mounties said two pickup trucks crashed into each other. Two people in Kirk's vehicle had to be airlifted to hospital.

Two people in the other truck were not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

People took to social media to pay tribute to Kirk.

Shinder Kirk was a professional, dedicated, and passionate about making our communities safe from gang violence. The thoughts of all of us at the CFSEU-BC go out to Shinder’s family and those who knew Shinder at this tragic time. We will miss him. — Sgt Brenda Winpenny (@CfseuMRO) December 24, 2018

Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of retired @AbbyPoliceDept, Sgt. Shinder Kirk. We are thinking of you. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) December 23, 2018