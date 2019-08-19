Police and park rangers attended a Vancouver park Monday morning as campers were served a notice to remove their tents from the encampment.

The City of Vancouver said dozens of people who call Oppenheimer Park home will have until 6 p.m. Wednesday to remove all structures from the property.

Officers appeared to be moving into the encampment between East Cordova and Powell streets shortly before 9 a.m.

The population living in the Downtown Eastside park has doubled since the start of the summer, with more than 100 now calling it home. But a statement from the city Monday said BC Housing was able to find more than 100 units of safe and stable accommodation for those who'd been living in the park and had been in contact with Vancouver's Homeless Outreach team.

All of the housing options are in publicly owned buildings run by non-profits, the city said. Included in the 100 units are recently renovated single-room occupancy (SRO) options and shelter spaces.

"The General Manager's order was issued in response to ongoing concerns about the serious health and life safety risks present in the park, and in light of housing options being secured for those living there," the city statement said.

The city, park board and local firefighters have been working in the park for months to support those living at the camp, and in February, the fire chief issued an order meant to reduce risk of fire.

Compliance has been limited, the city said, and there have been 17 fires in the park in the last six months.

Police have also expressed concern about violence in the area, the city said.

Over the next two days, members of the city's outreach team will be on site daily, and will help residents gain access to shelter, income and support services. There will also be a team on-hand to help residents pack their belongings, if requested.

The park board is offering storage options for anything residents can't move into their new housing right away.

Last week, local businesses said they were worried about the homeless camp. In a survey, 83 per cent of respondents said they want the area returned to a green space.

The survey of more than 850 businesses was conducted for the Strathcona Business Improvement Association.

Staff at a nearby homeless shelter said the issues the camp underscores are a matter of life and death. The Union Gospel Mission's Jeremy Hunka said there's a stigma toward the city's most vulnerable, and fears end up being projected on those at risk, rather than the real crisis, which he says is a shortage of housing.

He said business owners and advocates alike are fighting for the same cause.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jim Fong in the Downtown Eastside