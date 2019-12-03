VANCOUVER -- People who live near a Trans Mountain site in Burnaby, B.C., say they're concerned by what they describe as a noticeable smell of oil as trucks cart off soil from the property.

Neighbours and others held a news conference Monday to voice their concerns that the earth being taken away may be "contaminated."

They said they started to notice the smell as the soil was removed, and were concerned by the amount removed from the tank farm.

One person said he saw about 30 trucks leaving the Westridge Marine Terminal within 30 minutes – each filled with soil.

The group said the soil was then being deposited at an industrial park in Port Coquitlam.

In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, a Trans Mountain spokesperson said the excess soil was being removed to make room for new infrastructure.

The company said it is following an environmental protection plan approved by the Canadian Energy Regulator.

"The EPP explains how soils are tested, handled and confirms Trans Mountain approved soil handling methods and facilities to accommodate the different types of soils," the spokesperson said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi