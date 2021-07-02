VANCOUVER -- Reports of two deaths at the Lytton, B.C., fire are being investigated, the provincial coroner has confirmed.

In a statement, the BC Coroners Service says it has received reports of two deaths related to the devastating blaze that forced the entire village to evacuate.

"Coroners were enroute to the area this morning after being approved for access," the statement says. "However, it appears the area is still unsafe to attend."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.