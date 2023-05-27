Repeat offender arrested for break-in hours after release from court, Kelowna RCMP say

Kelowna RCMP described Justin Wayne Collins, 45, as a "prolific offender," and asked anyone who sees him breaking the law to call 911. (Handout) Kelowna RCMP described Justin Wayne Collins, 45, as a "prolific offender," and asked anyone who sees him breaking the law to call 911. (Handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener