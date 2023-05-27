Repeat offender arrested for break-in hours after release from court, Kelowna RCMP say

A notorious repeat offender is in police custody again, just hours after his latest release, according to Kelowna Mounties.

Justin Wayne Collins has been charged with breaking and entering at a retail store on Cannery Lane Wednesday night, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The 46-year-old allegedly committed the crime around 8 p.m., several hours after his release from court earlier in the day, police said. They said he had been in court for several other offences, including theft and mischief, that occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday's break-in involved the suspect smashing the store's glass front door. Before police arrived at the scene, employees of the business had already recognized the suspect on surveillance video and located him nearby, Mounties said.

The employees recovered some of the stolen items, then alerted police to the suspect's location, where he was arrested and an additional stolen item was recovered, according to police.

Collins was taken into custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.

It's far from the only time he's been arrested for property crime in Kelowna. Last August, Mounties took the extraordinary step of warning the public about his planned return to the city.

At the time, Kelowna RCMP said Collins had generated 421 police files and been charged with 64 offences since 2016.

“Justin Collins is a prime example of a repeat offender who has shown he is simply unwilling to stop committing crime and victimizing our businesses and downtown core,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier in Friday's news release.

“A collaboration between attuned business owners, the police and the BC Prosecution Service has resulted in this individual remaining in custody over the weekend whilst seeking further detention.”