VANCOUVER -- A remote B.C. First Nation has implemented a mandatory curfew and is asking all of its residents to stay at home after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

The Heiltsuk Nation, in Bella Bella, posted a warning to its residents on Wednesday.

"The following steps must be taken to ensure that the virus does not spread and our contact tracer has the opportunity to contact all those who may have had interaction with the individual," a notice posted on the Heiltsuk Facebook page says.

"We must remain calm at this time, and continue to take every precaution. We all must be kind and work together."

Along with a stay-at-home request, a curfew has been established from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"Expect the fire truck to be doing rounds to enforce this in the coming days," the notice says.

Residents are also asked to wear a mask at all times and to contact the hospital if they develop any symptoms.

Anyone returning home from travel must self-isolate for 14 days.

"We know this is an extremely stressful and scary time, we need each other more than ever right now," the notice says.

"Our members may be sick and need our support, we continue by working together and doing everything we can to ensure we get COVID-19 under control as quickly as possible."

Earlier in the week, Tla'amin Nation – near Powell River – ordered all of its residents to shelter in place for 72 hours, until Sept. 11. The order was given as four people tested positive for COVID-19, and several others reported hacing symptoms of the disease.

Less than two weeks ago, Squamish Nation also announced COVID-19 cases, prompting the community to shut down its offices. In an update Thursday, Squamish Nation said no new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, and 27 people were cleared from isolation. There were still 10 active cases in the community, however.