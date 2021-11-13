Red hand prints placed on Environment Canada building during climate rally, 3 people arrested

Vancouver -

Three people were arrested at a climate rally in downtown Vancouver Friday evening.

A few hundred people gathered for what organizers described as a march for action on climate change in front the Environment and Climate Change Canada building on Burrard Street.

The event began as a peaceful demonstration with multiple speakers taking to the podium.

Then, it escalated after some people placed red handprints on the building façade.

"We were getting ready to go for our march but some young people put washable paint with hand marks on the building and the police decided to escalate," said event organizer Thomas Davies.

The red paint could be seen all over the front of the building.

Police quickly enclosed on the group and detained three people, causing protestors to push back and demand they be released.

Eventually police escorted the individuals into police wagons and took them away.

In a release Vancouver police said A 20-year-old man and two women, aged 18 and 16, were taken to Vancouver Jail. They have since been released pending their next appearance in court.