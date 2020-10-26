VANCOUVER -- Another 817 cases of COVID-19 have been added to the province's tally, B.C.'s top doctor revealed in an update that shattered previous daily case-count records. in the health ministry's first briefing of the week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave the update during a live briefing in Victoria Monday afternoon.

Henry said 317 cases were recorded from Friday to Saturday while another 293 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday. Finally, 207 more positive tests were counted from Sunday to Monday.

Previously, the record for the most cases recorded in a single day was 274.

"As we know this has been a sobering weekend for us," Henry said.

"This has been the largest number of cases we've had in a three-day period and it is concerning to us that we continue to see growth, particularly in the Lower Mainland."

Henry also announced three more people died from the coronavirus over the weekend. All three of those people were in long-term care homes in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

"Our condolences go out to the families and the care providers and the communities who mourn their loss," Henry said.

A total of 2,325 cases are currently active in the province. Of those, 77 are in hospital with 26 of those in critical care, Henry said. There are also 5,777 people under active health monitoring as of Monday's update.

Prior to Henry's briefing, Fraser Health announced multiple new COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care facilities under its authority.

On Saturday, an outbreak at the Queen's Park Care Centre in New Westminster was announced. The staff member who tested positive is now self-isolating at home, Fraser Health said.

Then, on Monday, the health authority announced two more: one at Amenida Seniors' Community in Surrey and another at the Agassiz Seniors' Community. In those cases, Fraser Health said individual staff members tested positive for the coronavirus and that outbreaks have been declared at both locations.

Henry confirmed those three outbreaks, and said there was also one reported at the Banfield Pavilion care facility in Vancouver.

A new outbreak was also declared at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre, Henry said, without providing many details.

Three outbreaks were declared over, however: Chartwell House, Thornbridge Gardens and Point Grey Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.