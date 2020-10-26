VANCOUVER -- More care homes in the Fraser Health region are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, the health authority announced Monday.

One, in Surrey, was reported at the Amenida Seniors' Community, Fraser Health said in a news release. A second was reported at the Agassiz Seniors' Community.

Fraser Health says individual staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and that outbreaks have been declared at both locations.

Rapid response teams are at both sites and communication is ongoing with residents and their families.

The outbreaks were announced prior to Dr. Bonnie Henry's Monday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, when she will announce three days' worth of cases and whether there were any additional deaths over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, there were 16 active outbreaks at long-term care or assisted living facilities in the Fraser Health region and listed on the health authority's website.