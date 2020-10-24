VANCOUVER -- A staff member at a long-term care facility in New Westminster has tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health announced Saturday evening.

The health authority has declared an outbreak at Queen's Park Care Centre and sent a "rapid response team to the site."

The staff member who tested positive is now self-isolating at home, Fraser Health said.

Queen's Park Care Centre is owned and operated by the health authority and houses both acute and long-term care facilities. The current outbreak is confined to the centre's long-term care section.

A previous outbreak was declared in the acute-care portion of the centre on Aug. 15. That outbreak has since ended.

The health authority said it has restricted visitors at the long-term care home and limited the movement of staff and residents. It has also implemented enhanced cleaning and infection control measures and begun twice-daily screening of all staff and residents.