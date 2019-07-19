

A pacifier set sold in Canada poses a choking hazard, federal health officials warned in a recall alert.

Issued Friday, the recall applies to a product made by Baby's Choice.

Health Canada says parts of the nipple can detach although fortunately no incidents have been reported in Canada yet. The issue was caught through Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program.

About 6,350 were sold in Canada between May 2017 and March 2018, the alert says.

The pacifier and holder combinations come in blue, green and pink, and are attached to their respective holders with matching coloured straps.

The affected items have the model number C11905, manufacturer code ZN, date 01/2017 and batch number 8624/16. The information is listed on the back of the packaging.

Parents are asked to stop using the pacifiers immediately and return them to the point of sale for an exchange. If that's not an option, the pacifiers should be thrown out.