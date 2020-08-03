VANCOUVER -- The RCMP watchdog is investigating an incident in Kelowna involving an actual police dog after a man was bit and wounded during an altercation on a popular bicycle trail over the holiday weekend.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the Aug. 1 incident that put an unidentified man in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers and the canine started their chase shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday after a witnessed alleged the suspect stole an electric assist mountain bike, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say the suspect fled, taking off on the bicycle towards the Rail Trail, nearly 50 kilometres of pathway linking downtown Kelowna with Vernon.

The RCMP sent its Police Dog Service in pursuit “to conduct containment with his police dog” and then put themselves in the direct path of the suspect who was riding an ebike.

That’s when the three collided, a “struggle ensued,” according to police, and the dog bit the suspect.

More Mounties joined in the effort to bring in the alleged thief.

"Efforts were made to stop the suspect and ultimately a collision occurred with the police dog," the RCMP stated. "The suspect was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of the police dog and additional officers."

The man is in Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

The dog sustained minor injuries in the altercation and was assessed by a vet.