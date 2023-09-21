RCMP trying to identify man whose remains were pulled from the Fraser River in 2022

Mounties are appealing for help identifying a man whose body was pulled out of the Fraser River nearly 16 months ago.

The Richmond RCMP say previous efforts to identify the remains that were recovered from thie north arm of the river on May 30, 2022, have been unsuccessful.

"The body has spent a considerable amount of time in the water and this has proven challenging for police to make a positive identification," Cpl. Dennis Hwang wrote in a news release that was issued Thursday.

"Since the deceased was first located, we have been actively investigating all possible leads."

Police are sharing photos of the jacket, hoodie, and shirt that the man was wearing when he died in hopes it might lead to more information about his identity.

A photo of the kind of coat a man was wearing when he was found dead in the Fraser River is shown in this photo from the Richmond RCMP.

The jacket he was wearing at the time is described as a red Taiga branded jacked, and the hoodie is black with a "Buffalo David Bitton 1972" logo on the left breast. The shirt is gray with long sleeves, with "an image of a wolf silhouette and the words 'Howl You Doing?'" according to the description provided.

"We are hoping that photos of the jacket and specific logos on the clothing may enhance someone’s memory and prompt them to contact us. In addition to assisting the police, you are also helping to provide some semblance of closure to the family of the deceased," Hwang continued.

In addition to the clothing police have released photos of, the man was wearing a grey T-shirt and black sweatpants. He was found wearing black, size 10-and-a-half Adidas shoes. The man is described as weighing approximately 130 pounds and standing 5'9" tall, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.