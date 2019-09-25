

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





B.C. RCMP will release findings from its investigation into three homicides in the province's north at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Mounties announced the news conference Wednesday, saying it would begin with a technical briefing for reporters at 1 p.m., which would be followed by remarks at 2:15 p.m.

During the briefing, reporters will be given "advance access" to a report that will be made public after the news conference.

The investigation in question deals with the killings of three people on remote highways in northern B.C. in July.

Kam McLeod, 18, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 19, are suspected of killing Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese. They were also charged with the murder of UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck.

The teenage suspects became the subject of a Canada-wide manhunt over the summer. Their bodies were eventually found in northern Manitoba in August. An autopsy suggested that they had died of suicide by gunfire.

The teens recorded video of themselves before their death, which they reportedly described as their "last will and testament."

It's unclear whether the RCMP will be releasing the video, or part of the video, after their news conference Friday.