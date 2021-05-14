VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Langley are appealing to the public to help identify a possible arson suspect after a fire broke out at two homes in the Willoughby neighbourhood on March 31.

Fire crews arrived on scene in the 8500 block of 205B Street to find both houses engulfed in flames.

"It is believed the fire started in a shed located between the two houses shortly before 1 a.m.," said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy, in a news release.

One of the homes was destroyed and the second home sustained significant damage, Mounties said.

Fortunately the occupants of both homes were able to get out safely and there were no reports of any injuries.

Langley RCMP have released a surveillance photo of a woman who was seen walking between the houses shortly before the fire started, in hopes someone will recognize her and can help advance the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.