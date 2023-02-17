RCMP 'recently' identified witness in 40-year-old B.C. missing person case; still lack answers on what happened
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
More than half of Canadians say 'spanking' law should be abolished: study
More than half of Canadians say it's time to put an end to the 'spanking' law, which allows the use of 'reasonable force' on children by a school teacher or parent, according to a new survey.
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkiye earthquake
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkiye. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu's body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said Saturday.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
U.S.: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday Washington has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, and insisted that "justice must be served" to the perpetrators.
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
Trudeau says he now regrets 'fringe' views remark about 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he now regrets calling members of the 'Freedom Convoy' a 'small fringe minority of people' with 'unacceptable views' last year as the convoy made its way to Ottawa.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
Vancouver Island
Langford humanitarian team vows to continue support for Ukraine
A Langford, B.C.-based humanitarian team is promising to continue to support Ukraine after completing its second supply trip to the war-torn country.
RCMP 'recently' identified witness in 40-year-old B.C. missing person case; still lack answers on what happened
Sunday will mark 40 years since the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl in Chilliwack, and local Mounties say they have "not lost hope" that they will find out what happened to her.
'Alone and unsafe': Woman afraid after VicPD officer loses notebook with her address
A Vancouver Island woman says she feels unsafe and is full of questions after police warned her that her address was contained in a notebook that was lost by a Victoria police officer in late December.
Calgary
Alberta government names five new members to Preston Manning-led COVID review panel
The Alberta government has named five members to a COVID-19 review panel led by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, one of whom was recently fired along with the rest of the governing board of Alberta Health Services.
Alberta cabinet minister Rajan Sawhney says she won't seek re-election this spring
Rajan Sawhney, minister of trade, immigration and multiculturalism, made the announcement Friday night on Twitter.
Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing
Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.
Edmonton
Edmonton welcomes Alberta's biggest esports event
Gamers galore are in Edmonton this weekend, with top players hitting the keyboards and controllers for the biggest in-person Alberta esports event ever.
Warrants issued for man in 'violent' homicide in central Edmonton in December
Edmonton police have issued warrants for the arrest of a 43-year-old man in the death of a 70-year-old man in December.
Toronto
Man dies following altercation in Scarborough
Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate after a man died following an altercation in Scarborough.
'I leave knowing our city's best days lie ahead': Tory reflects on time as mayor in final statement
John Tory wants to be remembered as the mayor who “did the work of keeping this city stable and moving forward.”
Toronto sees increase in norovirus activity compared to pandemic years
Toronto is seeing an increase in norovirus activity compared to pandemic years, but the city’s public health unit said the current trend has not reached pre-COVID-19 viral activity.
Montreal
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal M-P from Montreal says it is for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
Candidates on the campaign trail in hotly contested Montreal riding left vacant by Anglade departure
The Quebec Liberal Party was touting a six-point plan as part of its platform Friday ahead of the by-election in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne next month.
Winnipeg
'We cannot accept blockades': Goertzen warns convoy participants in Manitoba
Manitoba's justice minister issued a strong warning to people participating in a convoy in the province this weekend.
$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.
'I'm running on fumes': Staff shortages leave stage 4 cancer patient struggling for home care
A Winnipeg family dealing with stage 4 cancer says it's been left to fend for itself by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon cab driver left battered and robbed, pleads for action against rising violence towards drivers
A Saskatoon cab driver is still shaken up after an assault he says happened Thursday morning, something he says is becoming all too common for drivers in the city.
Saskatoon Lighthouse may not have enough money left to pay staff
The fate of a financially troubled Saskatoon non-profit remains uncertain after a court hearing on Thursday.
Solar storm to trigger northern lights show that could be seen across much of Canada
Canadians are being treated to a spectacle Friday night as a solar storm is expected to heightened the activity of aurora borealis.
Regina
What's happening in Regina over the Family Day long weekend
There are plenty of things to do this Family Day long weekend around the Queen City.
Letter with more than 100 signatures defends Regina councillors who filed lawsuit against city manager
A group of more than 100 women and non-binary residents in Regina have written a letter addressed to Mayor Sandra Masters and city council defending both Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
Regina police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged incident that left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.
Atlantic
Halifax jury extends deliberations into a third day in William Sandeson murder trial
The Halifax jury that will decide the fate of William Sandeson, an ex-medical student accused of murder, has concluded its deliberations for the day without reaching a verdict.
Flights delayed, sports games postponed as snowy, icy mix hits the Maritimes
A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple
A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal.
London
London man pleads guilty in violent death of partner
It started out as a night of drinking and partying for partners Maryhelen Johnston, 39, and James Braun, now 45, almost four years ago, but it quickly turned deadly.
'A dream come true': Blue Jays hire Burlington high school teacher and former national team star as 2nd-ever female coach
From public school teacher to professional baseball coach. It’s not a jump that many educators get to make.
Bomb threat in old east London
London police are on the scene of a bomb threat in old east London.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
Kitchener
Freezing rain halts ION service
People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.
Staff shortages impacting childcare centres in Waterloo region
Staffing shortages and difficulties filling open roles are forcing a Kitchener daycare to temporarily close, leaving some parents and caregivers concerned as they sift through their options to ensure their kids are taken care of.
'Don't just drive down a road and throw them out the door': Three puppy litters abandoned on rural roads raises concerns
Three different puppy litters were found scrambling on the sides of rural roads in Norfolk County and Brantford this week, leaving local animal rescue groups worried about the growing number of ditched dogs.