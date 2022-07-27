RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplined

A B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.

The RCMP conduct board decision was posted online this week, detailing the events that unfolded in April of 2020 and the consequences imposed. In deciding not to terminate the officer, the board noted that he was suffering from undiagnosed and untreated alcohol use disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time.

Const. Blaise Picketts, who was a police dog handler, was allowed to take his vehicle and canine colleague home with him. The disciplinary decision says this is a privilege that he abused, particularly since the dog – along with his police-issued automatic weapon and ammunition – was in the car when he drove drunk on his day off.

The decision says Picketts started drinking at a colleague's home around 1 p.m. after several officers and their dogs finished up some training exercises. While there, Picketts made one additional trip to the liquor store in his police SUV around 4 p.m. and "resumed drinking" upon his return.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

He didn’t leave the colleague's home until 2 a.m., driving roughly 25 kilometres to Maple Ridge.

"While crossing the Golden Ears Bridge, Const. Picketts scraped his police vehicle on the concrete barrier on the side of the bridge, causing approximately $7,000 in damage to the rear and passenger side of the vehicle," the documents say, later adding that the damage done to the vehicle was indicative of the "serious risk" he posed to himself, the service dog and the public at the time.

Picketts' deliberate choice to do drive drunk was highlighted as an aggravating factor by the conduct board.

"When he made the decision to consume alcohol, he did so knowing that he was driving his police vehicle, which contained his police service dog and his carbine. He had the option of staying at the house where he was drinking, but chose to drive home," the decision says.

RESISTING ARREST

Once in Maple Ridge, Picketts parked in the drive-thru of a Burger King. An employee saw him unconscious, and tried to wake him for 20 minutes before getting "scared" and calling 911, the board wrote. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle's engine running, Picketts passed out with a credit card in his hand, and an open container of alcohol on the floor of the vehicle.

The fact that the vehicle was marked and there was a carbine and other "police equipment" visible meant that the responding officer's "risk assessment was high, as he was unsure if he was dealing with a police officer who may be armed or someone who had stolen a police vehicle," the decision said.

Once roused, Picketts refused to give a breath sample by biting the straw, turning his head away and "not blowing hard enough," the decision continued.

At this point, the responding officers tried to arrest Picketts, but he was "verbally abusive and failed to comply with the officers’ directions" and "physically resisted" arrest by being "assaultive," according to the board. This included sitting on his hands so he could not be cuffed, "lifting his knee quickly in the direction of (one officer's) groin" and injuring the thumb of another officer when grabbing for the handcuffs.

BACKUP REQUIRED

The situation was so volatile, the board said, that backup had to be called.

"His behaviour was disrespectful, unco-operative and combative while resisting arrest. His actions caused minor injury to two arresting officers. A member with his tenure should have known better," the conduct board said.

Picketts was later charged and pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. He was fined $1,000 and placed on probation for three months.

Even after being transported to the station, Picketts remained "unco-operative and belligerent," according to the decision, which notes when they took his booking photo he "put his head down and put up his middle finger to the camera."

Picketts admitted to all of the misconduct described in the documents, but it is noted that he "does not have a complete recollection of the incident due to his high level of intoxication."

THE DISCIPLINARY DECISION

Picketts was not on duty at the time, but the use of his police vehicle, the risk to the service dog and the visibility of the misconduct to members of the public, the board said, meant he had committed discreditable conduct that not only breached the standards of behaviour to which officers are held, but also tarnished the reputation of the force and undermined public trust in police.

"Members cannot flout, in their private lives, the very laws they are called upon to enforce," the decision said.

The board described the misconduct as "reckless" and "very serious," pointing out several times the potential for serious harm. While it did meet the threshold for dismissal, the board settled on other disciplinary measures in light of his remorse, his swift admission of the misconduct and his "significant efforts to rehabilitate himself."

THE CONSEQUENCES

Picketts' was fined the equivalent of 30 days' pay, made to forfeit 15 vacation days, transferred out of the canine unit and made ineligible for promotion for three years. He will also have to undergo medical treatment, which will be monitored.

The medical records submitted satisfied the board both that Picketts had medical conditions that were undiagnosed and untreated at the time and that he has made significant strides since by seeking treatment and staying sober.

"When a member’s misconduct is caused at least in part by a disability, it is appropriate for a conduct board to consider that disability in determining the appropriate conduct measures," the board concluded.

"The failure to do so is contrary to the public interest as it may deprive the public of members who may safely return to make meaningful contributions to the RCMP and the communities it serves. It may also serve to drive members who are facing mental health challenges to hide their conditions and not secure the supports they need to maintain their health."