VANCOUVER -- RCMP are investigating a four-car crash at Westwood Street and Lougheed Highway in Port Coquitlam that sent five people to hospital.

Police were called to the intersection just after 6 p.m. One of the cars is a marked police cruiser, and the officer driving that car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The RCMP's Criminal Crash Investigation Team is now investigating, but it's too soon for police to say whether the crash is considered criminal in nature.

RCMP are warning the public that the intersection at Westwood and Lougheed will be closed for some time because of the crash.