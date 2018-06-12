

CTV Vancouver





UBC RCMP are still investigating the Burrard Civic Marina Tuesday morning, following the grisly discovery of a floating man’s body in the waters off Wreck Beach yesterday.

The body was spotted by a passing boat operator at around 3 p.m. and recovered by Canadian Coast Guard crew on a hovercraft. The man was then transported to False Creek and laid out on a Kitsilano dock near in plain sight of those passing by.

“The unidentified body was brought to Vanier Park Beach in Vancouver and the University RCMP and BC Coroners responded. A sail boat and row boat believed to be associated to this incident was towed to a nearby marina for further examination,” RCMP communications director Dawn Roberts said in a news release.

Local dragon boaters in Kitsilano told CTV News they saw what appeared to be a dead middle-aged man.

"We saw an older gentleman, a little bit overweight. And he was laying there motionless," one witness said.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are still working to identify the body and how the person died.

The death has been deemed suspicious and the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is working with University RCMP on the case. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has not been called to assist.

One RCMP officer was seen entering a locked portion of the property under the Burrard Street Bridge. Another officer has been stationed next to a white sailboat with blue trim that's believed to be connected to the death.

A row boat believed to be connected to the incident was also towed in.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Maria Weisgarber