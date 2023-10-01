Vancouver

    • RCMP confirm Indigenous teen missing in Williams Lake, B.C., has been found safe

    A British Columbia teenager who was last seen one week ago in Williams Lake has been found.

    RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says the 13-year-old is safe.

    He did not say where she was found.

    An earlier release from the Williams Lake detachment said she was not believed to have left the Cariboo city.

    Her family reported her overdue on Sept. 25.

    There was concern because the Indigenous teen has a condition that requires daily medication.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

