Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro Vancouver

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield against the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield against the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Russian airstrike pounds base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.

An injured man holds his belongings as he stands next to an ambulance at a local hospital in Novoiavorisk, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who travelled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.

Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's defence minister said Sunday.

