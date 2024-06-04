Crews knock down fire at East Vancouver restaurant

VANCOUVER
    Thick black smoke could be seen in parts of East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon as crews battled a fire at a restaurant.

    Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the roof of East One Seafood Restaurant on East First Avenue and Renfrew Street, said Mike Purchas, battalion chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

    He told CTV News that about 40 firefighters and seven trucks were sent to the scene.

    Crews “quickly made a defensive attack to knock those flames down,” he said.

    Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, which happened in a strip mall, to the suite of origin, Purchas said.

    He added that a person fleeing the fire suffered minor injuries and was assessed by paramedics.

    The restaurant’s roof received “substantial damage,” Purchas said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

