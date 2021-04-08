Advertisement
Radiate Beauty At London Drugs
CTV Morning Live Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 10:39AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, April 8, 2021 12:16PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- The Radiate Beauty event is on this April and features a variety of L'Oreal products to help beauty enthusiasts bloom into spring.
Makeup pro and Beauty expert, Nicole Harvie, joined CTV Morning Live to share some of the quality products L'Oreal has to offer.
All of the items she shared on the morning show can be found at London Drugs.
Here are some of Nicole Harvie's favourite finds:
- L'Oreal Paris Air Mascara - Creates mega volume without weighing down lashes. This item gives a lifted, puffed up lash look.
- NYX Professional Makeup Shine Loud High Shine Lip Colour - Offers 16 hour high shine lip colour with no transfer thanks to an innovative two step formula.
- Essie Experssie Nail Polish- Quick-drying vegan nail polish that dries in about a minute.
- Maybelline Tattoo Brow 36hr Sharpenable Pencil - Offers 36 hours of waterproof brow impact with the highest level of pigment in an easy-to-use pencil.
- Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water - Removes makeup, cleanses and soothes skin with no rubbing. Can be used for all skin types.
- Biotherm Life Plankton Elixir - Hydrating anti-aging serum defends, soothes and regenerates the skin.
- Vichy Liftactiv H.A. Serum - 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid face and eye serum to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.
- Cerave Hydrating Cleanser - Hydrating cleanser that removes dirt, makeup and other debris wthout disrupting the skin's natural protective barrier.
- La Roche-Posay Athlios Sunscreen - Ultra-light, oil free sunscreen lotion with an invisble matte finish.
- L'Oreal Paris Hair Expertise Dream Lengths 8-Second Wonder Water - Instantly detangles and smooths out lengths in just eight seconds.
- Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Shampoo - Paraben free shampoo infused with argan oil for long lasting frizz control.
- Lancome Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Serum - Anti-aging face serume that targets key signs of aging and visibly improves skin radiance.
- Giorgio Armani My Way Eau De Parfum - Feminine fragrance featuring a bright floral bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and orange blossom, enhanced by cedarwood and warm vanilla.
