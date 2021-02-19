VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver school board says it is aware of what it calls a "racially-motivated incident" involving its students.

School District 43, Coquitlam, told CTV News that the incident involves students and is tied to social media.

In an email, the district's assistant director of communications said it happened over the Family Day weekend.

"Some young people were using an online group chat app called 'House Party,'" Ken Hoff said Friday.

"A couple of participants joined a conversation, identified themselves as students of SD43, and used inappropriate racial slurs and threats, directed toward another teen."

According to Hoff, the teen is believed to be a person of colour. They posted a recording of parts of the conversations on social media.

While the district has not confirmed what specifically was said, it appears that the video was then shared on the Instagram account Black Vancouver.

Those behind the post say the victim of the threats was a Grade 10 student, and that the others claimed to be from Minnekhada Middle School in Port Coquitlam.

SD43 has not confirmed either detail, but did say the students involved are part of the district and that the matter is being taken seriously.

"We are addressing this situation using a multidisciplinary approach and protocol, which includes RCMP and other community partners," the district said.

It is not yet known what this approach will entail as information is still being gathered.

The district said it could not provide more information as it relates to its students, but that it is "committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students."

