VANCOUVER -- Viral video of a car soaring onto a snowy field at a Prince George, B.C. high school has prompted an RCMP investigation.

The short video shows the vehicle speeding through a strip mall parking lot, jumping a fence and briefly becoming airborne before landing on a snow-covered hill at College Heights Secondary School.

Const. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP described the incident as "a dangerous stunt that put the lives of those in the area at risk."

"It occurred during the day at what appears to be peak shopping hours for the strip mall. Additionally, children frequently use that hill for sledding," Cooper said in a news release.

Authorities said the video made the rounds online over the weekend, getting shared more than 2,700 times and garnering more than 130,000 views.

The car seen in the recording is described as a dark-coloured, four-door sedan. Authorities have asked the driver, or anyone else with information on what happened, to contact law enforcement.