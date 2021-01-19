VANCOUVER -- RCMP in Mission say a 14-year-old student was arrested and released pending an investigation after another case of violence on school grounds.

The Mounties say the student from Ecole Heritage Park Middle School was arrested after an assault at Mission Secondary last Wednesday.

That's after video footage showed another assault on the Heritage Park school grounds last Monday, resulting in the arrests of two teen girls.

The video circulated on social media shows two people kicking and punching the victim while a crowd looks on, laughing.

A drive-by rally was held Sunday in support of the 13-year-old transgender student and victim of the first assault.