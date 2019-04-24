Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging the government to decriminalize drug possession for personal use, calling it a necessary step in solving the overdose crisis that has gripped B.C.

In a 49-page report released in Victoria Wednesday, Henry takes an in-depth look at the challenges the province faces as it wrestles with the epidemic, provides a timeline of anti-drug policy in Canada and discusses what she calls the global failure of the war on drugs.

In the end, "Stopping the Harm" provides a single recommendation.

"Immediate provincial action is warranted and I recommend that the Province of B.C. urgently move to decriminalize people who possess controlled substances for personal use," Henry wrote. "This is an important additional step to stem the tide of unprecedented deaths."



Current policies 'ineffective, harmful': Henry

The report commended steps taken by government since a public health emergency was declared in 2016 over the opioid crisis, including safe consumption sites and drug-checking services, but said these measures alone have proven insufficient in curbing the number of deaths caused by illicit drugs.

"Despite these life-saving activities, the BC Coroners Service reports that the number of deaths has continued to rise and remains at consistently high levels throughout the province," Henry wrote.

Illicit overdose deaths increased slightly to 1,489 in 2018 from 1,486 the year before despite the province's prevention efforts.

The current prohibition-based approach to drug laws is "ineffective, harmful and stigmatizing," she wrote, adding that this framework is not only failing to address the crisis, but contributing the dangers drug users face.

Henry cites evidence that this system poses a disproportionate threat to certain groups – namely women and their families – both in terms of physical dangers and stigma brought on by criminalization.

"If the intention of prohibition-based system was to protect individuals from harms inherent to substance use, then this police approach has significantly failed to achieve this goal at the individual or population level," she wrote. "Law enforcement and health officials recognize that B.C. cannot arrest its way out of the overdose crisis."

The health officer's report also discusses the societal burden of criminalizing all possession of controlled substances, including the cost of incarceration and the creation of a lucrative illegal drug market that has led to drug trade violence and a more toxic drug supply that puts users at a greater risk of overdosing.

Henry cites Portugal, where the possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use is no longer considered a crime, as an example of the potential benefits of decriminalization.

"Evidence has shown that this drug police model along with other interventions … has led to an increase in treatment uptake, a reduction in drug-related deaths and importantly, no increase in drug use rates," she wrote.



2 ways to decriminalize

"Stopping the Harm" recommends two types of policy changes should B.C. move ahead with decriminalizing drug possession for personal use.

The first involves using provincial legislation, specifically the Police Act, in such a way to allows B.C.'s public safety ministry to set health and harm reduction as priorities when it comes to policing those who use drugs.

"This type of approach would provide pathways for police to link people to health and social services, and would support the use of administrative penalties rather than criminal charges for simple possession," Henry wrote.

The second approach, the health officer said, would be to develop new regulation under the Police Act that prevents officers from using enforcement resources in simple possession cases.