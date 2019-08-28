

The Canadian Press





Electric bicycles are growing so popular that BC Parks has had to implement a new e-bike policy to protect sensitive wildlife, ecosystems and cultural values.

It means those with Class 1 e-bikes can ride on any BC Parks trail where mountain bikes or other cycling is already allowed, while those with Class 2 and 3 e-bikes can only ride on trails and roads designated for motorized vehicles.

BC Parks says the electric bikes allow more riders to use trails and reach areas that were previously limited to a few visitors, leading to increased pressure on sensitive wildlife and ecosystems.

The policy goes into effect immediately.