

Gary Barndt, CTV News Vancouver





With the warm weather and sky high gas prices, more and more people are turning to alternative ways of getting around. Scooters and electric bikes have increased in popularity, unfortunately they have become popular targets with thieves as well.

Scooters and e-bikes accounted for more than 20 per cent of all vehicles stolen between May 5 and June 1.

“The total number stolen is doubled compared to the previous month,” said Const. Steve Addison.

Vancouver police held a demonstration for the media on tips to deter thieves and help keep scooters and bikes safe. The top five tips are:

Lock your scooter to a fixture so it cannot be easily lifted and carried away. Use a disc brake locking mechanism to prevent it from being rolled away. Don’t leave your spare key anywhere on the bike. Use the handlebar locking mechanism and factory alarm. Park in populated, well-lit areas.

Vancouver police will also be handing out a limited supply of free disc brake locks to the public at the West End, Coal Harbour, Strathcona and South Vancouver Community Police centres and at this weekend's Douglas Park Festival.