

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's attorney general wants the federal government to help the province prevent money laundering.

Former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German has been reviewing B.C's policies to fight money laundering.

Based on his findings, David Eby says there are specific concerns he plans to raise with the House of Commons finance committee in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Eby says better resources are needed for police to follow leads on illegal activity provided by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.

He says that six years ago the RCMP eliminated its proceeds of crime and commercial crime sections and moved to task-force- based investigations.

Eby says the RCMP is rebuilding its expertise on financial crime, but that has shifted responsibility for white-collar crime to provincial and municipal police forces, which generally did not have resources or expertise in that area.