Pro-Palestinian protests lead B.C. municipality to close council meetings to in-person public attendance

A B.C. city is temporarily closing its council meetings to in-person public attendance due to pro-Palestinian protests.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke read a statement ahead of a regular council land-use meeting Monday evening, saying arrangements have been made for members of the public to view meetings on city premises, but not in the gallery where council usually gathers.

"This is the result of escalating protests," she said, adding that other safety measures being implemented include increasing security and police presence at city hall "to safeguard visitors and staff."

Locke said protests have impacted council meetings since December.

"Every member of this council respects the right to protest, however, the right to peaceful assembly does not extend to blockading lawful activities," Locke said. "Surrey council meetings have been regularly disrupted and the actions of protesters are disrupting the right of the public to attend and speak on items from the meeting's agenda."

Locke said "provisions" were made for members of the public who'd signed up to speak to council on agenda items.

