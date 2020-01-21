VANCOUVER -- Prince Harry has reunited with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son on Vancouver Island after taking a British Airways flight to begin a new chapter in Canada.

He then quickly boarded a WestJet plane for the short hop to Victoria, where he was picked up directly from the tarmac.

Harry spent the past few days in the UK finalizing the details of what that new life will look like after he and Meghan decided to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain’s royal family.

The couple spent the Christmas holidays at a house in North Saanich and are believed to be staying in the same place now — but it’s not clear exactly where they will settle as they move forward.

Meghan has been here for a couple of weeks without her husband as he engaged in discussions with the Queen and other senior royals about his family's desire to chart their own course.

The move has big financial implications for the couple as they plan to become financially independent.

Major questions remain though about whether there will be a cost to taxpayers for the couple’s security while they are in Canada.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is circulating a petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure the federal government does not cover any cost for Harry and Meghan.

The prime minister's office has told CTV News that those discussions still need to be had — and hasn’t said if there will or won’t be a cost to Canadians as a result of the couple’s move.