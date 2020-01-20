VANCOUVER -- There are multiple reports out of the U.K. that the Duke of Sussex is believed to be travelling to Canada on Monday.

Harry attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries earlier in the day but is now on his way to see his wife Meghan and son Archie in Canada, according to British media reports.

CTV News has not independently confirmed this information, and there is no confirmation on where exactly in Canada Harry may be heading.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.