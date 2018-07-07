Prince George RCMP says motorcyclist left hurt woman after crash
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 12:01PM PDT
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say they are looking for a man who left a woman behind after the motorcycle the pair was on skidded along a road and over an embankment.
Staff Sgt. Paul Collister says the woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection until a passerby heard her yelling for help at about 5 a.m. Friday morning.
He says the woman's main injury was a broken femur.
Collister says RCMP believe the man who disappeared was the driver, although that's unconfirmed.
The suspect left behind a helmet, gloves and a heavily damaged Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.
Collister says speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.